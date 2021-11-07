Police investigate fatal crash on W Military Highway in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police are investigating a fatal car crash that took place at the intersection of West Military Highway and Snowden Street.

On November 6, around 7:01 p.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries at the intersection. When officers arrived on the scene they learned that a tractor-trailer was crossing from Snowden Street across West Military Highway when a pickup truck ran into the side of the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene from their injuries sustained.

West Military Highway is currently closed at Snowden Street while officials investigate. Officials tell News 3 this closure will likely last between 2-3 hours.

The crash is currently under investigation.

