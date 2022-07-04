Watch Now
Police investigate fatal hit & run in Pasquotank County

Posted at 1:40 PM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 13:40:45-04

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. - Police are searching for a vehicle after a pedestrian was fatally struck Friday evening.

North Carolina Highway Patrol says around 9:20 p.m., a vehicle was traveling southbound on West Main Street Extension and struck a pedestrian also walking southbound.

The female pedestrian died as a result of her injuries.

According to officials, the vehicle fled the scene prior to N.C. Highway Patrol arrival.

The suspect vehicle has not been located but is believed to be a silver or tan Jeep Cherokee with a model year range of 2005 to 2010. It has damage to its front end.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

