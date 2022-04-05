Watch
Police investigate fatal singe car crash; officials say victim drove off road

Virginia State
YORK COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single car crash that left a woman dead early Tuesday morning, April 5, 2022.

Officials say the crash happened on Orianna Road and Elm Drive in Yorktown, Virginia.

The victim was a 41-year-old female driver.

According to police, she was the only person in the car, a 2013 Honda Accord, at the time of the crash. She was traveling eastbound on Oriana, when she drove the vehicle off the roadway and struck a tree head-on.

Authorities don’t know whether speed, drugs, or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

