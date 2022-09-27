Police investigate homicide after man found shot laying on sidewalk in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

On Tuesday around 4 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Sunrise Avenue for a report of gunshots heard in the area and an injured person laying on the sidewalk.

When they arrived on the scene they found a man shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The suspect's description is unknown at this time.

The homicide is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠.

