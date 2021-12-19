Police investigate homicide after man found shot several times outside Newport News apartment complex

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a homicide outside an apartment complex.

On Sunday around 2:01 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Garden Drive. When officers arrived they found a man outside an apartment complex suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the circumstances of this shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

