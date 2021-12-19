Watch
Police investigate homicide after man found shot several times outside Newport News apartment complex

News 3
Newport News Police
Posted at 3:20 PM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 15:20:17-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a homicide outside an apartment complex.

On Sunday around 2:01 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Garden Drive. When officers arrived they found a man outside an apartment complex suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the circumstances of this shooting remain under investigation.

News 3 is working to learn more details.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

