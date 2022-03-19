Police investigate homicide at Chesapeake shopping center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A man has died after a shooting at a shopping center Saturday afternoon.

At 2:50 p.m., Chesapeake Police responded to the Holly Point Shopping Center located at 211 Providence Road for a report of gunshots heard on the side of the building.

When they arrived at the scene they found one man that had been shot. He was given immediate medical care and taken to a local hospital, but died from his injuries before getting there.

Police say there are no suspect descriptions at this time and detectives are currently on scene investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip online, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

