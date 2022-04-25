Watch
Police investigate homicide in Newport News after man dies in hospital from injuries

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 9:41 PM, Apr 24, 2022
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday evening.

Around 7:39 p.m., Newport News police officers responded to the area of Chestnut Avenue and 34th Street after hearing gunfire.

When officers arrived at the scene they were unable to locate a victim but they were alerted that an injured man was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The circumstances of this incident remain under investigation and there is no further information available at this time.

News 3 is working to learn more.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com.

