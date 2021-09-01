Police investigate multiple larcenies from unlocked vehicles in several James City County neighborhoods

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - James City County Police are investigating numerous thefts from unlocked vehicles and vehicle tampering in the County.
Police say in the overnight hours of August 13 to August 14, vehicles were tampered with and entered in Powhatan Crossing, The Meadows, First Colony, Westray Downs, Fernbrook, Brandon Woods, Indigo Terrace, and Brookhaven neighborhoods as well as on Indigo Dam Road and Wood Violet Lane.
Items that were stolen included purses, wallets, electronics, car keys, and cash.
Multiple videos have been collected from residents in those areas that captured the people responsible.
If you are able to identify anyone in the videos or know who may have been involved, please contact Investigator Sten at 757-603-6044 or leslie.sten@jamescitycountyva.gov, Tipsters may also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit tips online at p3tips.com. Callers to the Crime Line and P3 Tips users may remain anonymous, do not have to testify in court and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 if the information provided leads to an arrest.