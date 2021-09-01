Police investigate multiple larcenies from unlocked vehicles in several James City County neighborhoods

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - James City County Police are investigating numerous thefts from unlocked vehicles and vehicle tampering in the County.

Police say in the overnight hours of August 13 to August 14, vehicles were tampered with and entered in Powhatan Crossing, The Meadows, First Colony, Westray Downs, Fernbrook, Brandon Woods, Indigo Terrace, and Brookhaven neighborhoods as well as on Indigo Dam Road and Wood Violet Lane.

Items that were stolen included purses, wallets, electronics, car keys, and cash.

Multiple videos have been collected from residents in those areas that captured the people responsible.