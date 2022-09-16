Police investigate murder-suicide shooting in Kill Devil Hills

DARE COUNTY, NC - Kill Devil Hills Police are investigating a murder-suicide incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, around 4:15 p.m., a call came in concerning a shooting that had just occurred on Burns Drive in Kill Devil Hills.

When officers arrived they found two people who had been fatally shot at a residence in the 200 block of Burns Drive.

While the investigation remains ongoing, officials say they can confirm this incident was a case of a murder-suicide.

The victim, Jennifer L. Hultzman, 49, lived at the home with several roommates including the suspect, Tommy Pursley, 63.

Police say both Hultzman and Pursley had lived on the Outer Banks for many years. They say for reasons that remain unclear, Pursley shot Hultzman on the front porch then entered the residence and shot himself.

The gun used belonged Pursley. The two did not have a relationship beyond being roommates for about 5 years.