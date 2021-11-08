Police investigate Newport News gas station robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a gas station robbery.

Sunday at 7:11 p.m., police were called to a robbery at a Shell gas station in the 10000 block of Warwick Boulevard.

Police say a Black man in his 20's walked into the gas station and displayed a gun. He took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran west on Elm Avenue.

According to officials, he was wearing a black hoodie, a black face mask and blue jeans.

If you have information about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit online. Crime Line tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

