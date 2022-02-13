Watch
Police investigate officer involved shooting in Norfolk

Posted at 6:09 AM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 06:09:23-05

NORFOLK, Va. – Virginia State Police are currently investigating a shooting involving two Norfolk Police officers.

Norfolk Police responded to a report of a person with a weapon in the 100 block of Granby Street late Friday night around 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they encountered a man armed with a handgun. The man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A firearm was recovered at the scene. No officers were injured.

This investigation is ongoing.

