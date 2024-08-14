Watch Now
Police investigate quadruple shooting on VSU campus

Police are investigating after they say four people were shot on Virginia State University's campus early Wednesday.
Chesterfield County Police said the four victims were found at about 12:30 a.m. after responding to a report of shots fired. All of the victims are expected to survive with non-life threatening injuries.
PETERSBURG, Va. — Four people were shot on the Virginia State University campus just after midnight Wednesday, according to police.

Chesterfield County Police responded to a report of shots fired and found the four victims on Boisseau Street at about 12:30 a.m.

All of the victims are expected to survive with non-life threatening injuries.

“At this time the investigation indicates none of the victims are currently enrolled for the fall 2024 semester. Contrary to reports, no officers discharged their firearms during this incident,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email.

Detectives said they have identified multiple suspects and charges were pending.

The Ettrick campus was closed to the public after the shooting and reopened about five hours later.

“There is no further threat to the VSU community in relation to this incident,” police said.

CBS 6's Brendan King saw officers wrap crime scene tape around the parking lot near Daniel Gymnasium.

Detectives were seen collecting evidence into paper bags nearly six hours after the shooting.

Details about what led up to the shooting or the circumstances around the crime was not released.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

