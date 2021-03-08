Police investigate report of child being grabbed while on Williamsburg bench, suspect 'run off' by witness

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Williamsburg Police Department said officers are investigating a suspicious incident that happened on March 5.

The incident was reported in the 400 block of W. Duke of Gloucester Street between 6:20-6:40 p.m.

Police said a female reported that her 10-year-old daughter was approached by a suspicious male while she was seated on a chair in Merchants Square. The male allegedly grabbed the juvenile by the wrist and pulled her before letting go and fleeing toward Francis Street.

The suspect was described in the report as a black man between 35 and 45 years old with a light complexion, a goatee, and missing teeth. He was also described as wearing an all-black hoodie and grayish pants and was not wearing a mask, police said.

The victim reported that the suspect was run off by an unidentified witness to the incident. The witness was described as a black male, younger than the suspect, wearing a red and blue flannel shirt.

This investigation is ongoing and police ask that anyone who might have witnessed this incident or has any information regarding the identity of the suspect or witness is asked to call the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331 or contact the Peninsula Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP.