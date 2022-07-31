Police investigate shooting at Hampton parking lot that left 2 men injured

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured.

The shooting took place on Saturday around 8:31 p.m., in the first block of Grouper Loop. When officers arrived they found two men who had been shot.

Both men were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the men were shot from a passing vehicle while standing outside in a parking lot. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.