PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday evening.

At 6:18 p.m., police responded to 600 block of Edwards St for a gunshot wound incident.

One man was sent to a local hospital, however, his injuries are unknown at this time.

There is currently no suspect information and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.