VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting that took place near a Harris Teeter Wednesday morning.

Police are currently on the scene of a shooting in the 5000 block of Ferrell Parkway. A News 3 Photojournalist was in the area and took pictures of the scene which was near a Harris Teeter.

According to officials, one person has been taken to a local hospital. Police say the shooter remained on the scene and is cooperating.

This is a developing story.