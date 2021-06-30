Watch
Police investigate single-vehicle fatal crash in Virginia Beach on Princess Anne Rd

Posted at 5:35 AM, Jun 30, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are currently on the scene of a fatal crash.

They say the single-vehicle, fatal crash took place in the 4800 block of Princess Anne Road.

Princess Anne Rd is currently closed between Brandywine Dr and Tucson Road and traffic is being diverted. Police say the closure will remain in effect for several hours.

There are no further details at this time.

