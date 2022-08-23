Police investigate store burglaries at Ollie's, Big Lots in Hampton on Mercury Blvd

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating two separate commercial burglaries.

The first burglary took place early Saturday morning. Police responded to the Big Lots located in the 2000 block of Mercury Boulevard around 5:56 a.m.

When police arrived they found an unsecured door to the store. Police say the suspect entered the store through the door and stole various items.

They describe him as a Black man with a medium build, wearing a black sleeveless shirt with tan and red flowers, black pants with three white stripes on the side, and white shoes.

Police released the following photo of the suspect:

Hampton Police

The second burglary occurred early Tuesday morning around 1:40 a.m., at Ollie's in the 4000 block of Mercury Boulevard. When police arrived at the store they located an unsecured roof entrance to the business.

According to the preliminary investigation, the suspect was able to gain entry into the store through the roof and stole various items. Police say the suspect left through the back door.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a slim build, wearing all black with his face covered.

The two burglaries are not related.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

