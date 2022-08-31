Police investigate string of car thefts targeting Kias, Hyundais in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a string of vehicle thefts, with a target toward KIAs and Hyundais.

According to police, Portsmouth has seen six vehicle thefts within seven days at various places and times. They say suspects are targeting KIAs and Hyundai of various makes and models.

Police are urging citizens to lock their car doors and purchase a steering wheel lock. A steering wheel lock is both affordable and visible, and they say it should help to deter criminals from breaking into cars.

Criminals breaking into cars could be charged with grand larceny and tampering with a motor vehicle. This could result in spending up to five years in prison and a possible $2,500 fine.

Those with information about recent vehicle thefts should contact the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website.

As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

