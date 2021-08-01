Police investigate Suffolk shooting after man drives himself to hospital with gunshot injury

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place Saturday evening after a man who had been shot drove himself to the hospital.

Officials were contacted at 6:26 p.m. advising of the incident.

According to the preliminary investigation, it was alleged that the incident occurred while the victim was driving in the Downtown area, however, no crime scene has yet been located.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time and there is no further information available for release.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information

