Police investigate tampering of gambling machine in Chesapeake, looking into what was stolen

CHESEAPEAKE, Va. — Police say two people tampered with a gambling machine at a convenience store off of Indian River Road and officers are now investigating what was stolen.

Police audio dispatch from Sunday night says the men were using a device to continuously make them win and got away with at least $800.

A police spokesperson Monday did not give further information about what type of device may have been used.

The incident follows a string of burglaries in Norfolk, where police say two men stole the actual gaming machines from three different places.

The first happened Feb. 6 at Willoughby Inn. The second was the next day at East Beach Bar and Grill. The third happened at Airport Quick Mark off of Little Creek Road.

Similar incidents happened in December and January in Fairfax County.

Police later arrested two men and say they either forcibly removed the machines or opened them to steal money.

Following those cases, police said business owners should secure the machines or ATM's to the floor and said they should make sure security cameras are working properly.

Gaming machines in Virginia remain unregulated and untaxed following years of legal limbo.

In 2020, lawmakers voted to ban the machines, but then-Gov. Northam asked lawmakers to delay enforcement until 2021.

After the ban took effect, a business owner sued. A judge then ruled the machines could continue to operate for now. Another court hearing regarding them is supposed to happen this spring.

A bill to legalize and tax the machines was legislatively killed already for the year.

The company behind the Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment, Pace-O-Matic, tells News 3 they are against illegal gaming and bad actors. They continue to push for the legalization of the machines.

"We support the regulation and taxation of skill games, and are committed to ensuring our machines remain safe and secure for those that play them and the small businesses that benefit from them. Our games are not online, they do not retain any personal information, and we have robust systems in place to prevent hacking. Additionally, we vocally stand with law enforcement in their efforts to take on the illegal gaming that is proliferating across the Commonwealth," said Mike Barley, Chief Public Affairs Officer for Pace-O-Matic.