Watch
News

Actions

Police investigate undetermined death after woman found dead at intersection in Suffolk

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
Suffolk police investigate
Posted at 5:25 PM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 17:31:58-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating an undetermined death after a woman was found dead at an intersection in Suffolk Sunday morning.

A woman was found dead at the intersection of North Capital Street and Railroad Avenue after officials received a call at 6:11 a.m. advising of the incident.

The woman was later identified as 52-year-old Olivia R. Brown, of Suffolk.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time and there is no further information at this time.

If you have any information contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for details.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections