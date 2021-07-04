Police investigate undetermined death after woman found dead at intersection in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating an undetermined death after a woman was found dead at an intersection in Suffolk Sunday morning.

A woman was found dead at the intersection of North Capital Street and Railroad Avenue after officials received a call at 6:11 a.m. advising of the incident.

The woman was later identified as 52-year-old Olivia R. Brown, of Suffolk.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time and there is no further information at this time.

If you have any information contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

