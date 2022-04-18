Police investigate vehicle-bicyclist crash, man arrested for DUI

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police responded to a serious crash where a driver struck a bicyclist.

According to authorities, members of the Special Operations Bureau assigned to the Traffic Safety Unit responded to a serious crash where a 2005 Mazda RX-8 struck a bicyclist in the intersection of Lynnhaven Pkwy and Holland Rd.

The investigators determined that the bicyclist, Richard Canady, was traveling eastbound across the northbound lanes of Lynnhaven Pkwy, in the crosswalk, when it was struck by the Mazda.

The driver of the Mazda, Kristofer Bobbitt, remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

Canady was transported to Virginia Beach General Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Bobbitt did not sustain any injuries and was arrested for DUI, DUI Maiming, and several traffic offenses.

This case remains under investigation.