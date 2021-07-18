Watch
Police investigate Virginia Beach shooting that leaves 1 adult injured

Posted at 8:28 PM, Jul 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-17 20:28:13-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting that has left one person injured Saturday evening.

VBPD is currently on scene in the 700 block of Gourmet Way to investigate a reported shooting.

One adult was found with a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a local hospital.

This is a developing story.

