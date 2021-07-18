Police investigate Virginia Beach shooting that leaves 1 adult injured

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting that has left one person injured Saturday evening.
VBPD is currently on scene in the 700 block of Gourmet Way to investigate a reported shooting.
One adult was found with a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a local hospital.
This is a developing story.
VBPD on scene in the 700 block of Gourmet Way to investigate a reported shooting. 1 adult victim was located with a non-life threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital. This is believed to be an isolated incident. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/vi1jTM5UUW— Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) July 18, 2021