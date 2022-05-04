Watch
Police investigating after 2 men shot in Portsmouth

News 3 photographer Justin Fleenor
Posted at 11:25 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 23:25:35-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a double shooting in the 4100 block of Meadowview Road Tuesday night.

Police say two men were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

There is no further information.

