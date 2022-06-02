Police investigating after 2 men shot in Portsmouth, 1 left with life-threatening injuries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after two men were shot in the city Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the 3800 block of Towne Point Road for reports of a gunshot wound incident.

One of the victims suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds, while the other suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

There is currently no information on the circumstances or motive behind this incident.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.