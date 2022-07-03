PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after two men walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds Sunday morning.

According to police, at 1:02 a.m., officers received a call regarding the gunshot victims. Both men suffered non-life-threatening wounds to their extremities, police said.

There is currently no suspect information, and police are working to determine where the shooting happened.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.