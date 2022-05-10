Police investigating after man hurt in Suffolk shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Jackson Street Monday night.

The Suffolk 911 Center received a call for service at 9:21 p.m. in reference to shots being fired.

When police arrived on scene, they found several shell casings in the road. Two homes sustained damage from the gunfire.

None of people who live in the homes reported being injured.

At 10:06 p.m., dispatchers got a call from Sentara Obici Hospital in reference to a man who sustained a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound; he took himself to the hospital.

There is no further information

The investigation remains ongoing.

