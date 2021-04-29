Police investigating after man shot in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Hamlet Lane that left a man injured Wednesday night.

Dispatchers received the call around 9:31 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the 22-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and his injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this shooting are still under investigation.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will help police, you are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted anonymously at P3Tips.com.

