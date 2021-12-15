Watch
News

Actions

Police investigating after man shot on Buxton Ave. in Newport News

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 photographer Michael Woodward
Generic police lights
Posted at 9:22 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 21:22:31-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating after a man was shot while in the 200 block of Buxton Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area around 1:48 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to local hospital for treatment for his injury, which is not believed to be life-threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This shooting is still under investigation.

Download the News 3 app for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign