Police investigating after man shot outside Hampton apartment

Posted at 10:51 PM, May 27, 2022
HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating after a man was shot outside an apartment in the 1700 block of Fruitwood Drive Friday night.

Dispatchers got a call about a shooting that had just happened in the area around 9:32 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim, who had been hit by gunfire.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

After a preliminary investigation, police say the man was shot while outside an apartment.

Authorities are still working to determine what led to this shooting.

There is no further information.

If you have any information that could help police, you're asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.

