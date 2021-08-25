Watch
Police investigating after man walks into Sentara Norfolk with gunshot wound

Norfolk Police
Posted at 5:14 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 17:14:33-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating after a man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon.

Police told News 3 the call came in around 3:20 p.m.

Officers responded to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim and arrived to find the man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives determined the shooting happened in the 500 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

