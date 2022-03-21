Police investigating after several suspicious fires at Poquoson apartment complex

POQUOSON, Va. - Poquoson residents are on edge after a string of suspicious fires at the Poquoson Place Apartments.

According to the fire department, there have been five calls in the last ten days to that particular complex. Firefighters were also called out Saturday night to a fire that engulfed two apartments.

"In my mind right now, it's an arsonist," Resident Billy Reagan said.

The other calls since March 11 have been for dumpster fires. Residents tell News 3 they're concerned the apartment fire was also set intentionally.

"Obviously it's not on accident or anything somebody has to do it on purpose," Resident Aric Gourdine said.

Reagan said the suspicious fires have gotten out of hand. He said Monday morning, there was another.

"Come out with the dog to walk the dog at 5:30 this morning, quarter to six, and that dumpster was on fire, again," Reagan said.

Police said they have increased patrols to try to catch the person or persons responsible. Reagan said he hopes that's enough.

"He needs to be stopped, they really need to catch this guy because somebody is going to get hurt.

The Virginia State Police fire investigator is looking into Saturday's apartment fire. Anyone with information is asked to call the Poquoson Police Department at 757-868-3501.