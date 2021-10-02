Police investigating after shots fired at Suffolk home, vehicle

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating after shots were fired into an occupied home in the 1600 block of Freeney Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:35 p.m., dispatchers got a call about shots being fired in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found that a home and a vehicle had been hit by bullets.

No one was hurt during this incident.

There is no further information.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to contact Suffolk Police or call the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via P3Tips.com, the Suffolk Police Department website, or the police department's Facebook page.

