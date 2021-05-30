Watch
Police investigating armed robbery at Suffolk lounge

Generic: Police Lights
Posted at 1:54 PM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 13:54:03-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery at a local business Saturday night.

Dispatch received a call for the robbery at 10:45 p.m., and officers responded to The Lounge, located in the 1200 block of White Marsh Road.

According to police, two masked subjects entered the business with weapons and demanded money, then left the scene with an unknown amount of cash. There were no injuries.

Police have not released a suspect description.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you or someone you know has information in this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

