Police investigating armed robbery of Suffolk T-Mobile store

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the T-Mobile store in the 7300 block of Harbour Towne Parkway Monday evening.

The robbery happened just before 6:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect entered the store with two other people and interacted with the clerk, who got out two phones to be viewed before purchase. The suspect then reportedly pulled out a gun and took the phones from the clerk.

The suspect and the other two people then drove away from the scene in a dark-colored, four-door vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you know anything about this robbery, you're asked to contact Suffolk Police or call the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online at P3Tips.com, at the Suffolk Police Department website or the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page.

