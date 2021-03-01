Police investigating death of Virginia Commonwealth student

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond police are investigating the death of a Virginia Commonwealth University student in off-campus housing this weekend.

Authorities say 19-year-old Adam Oakes was found unresponsive by officers called to the residence Saturday morning.

The medical examiner will determine how Oakes died. VCU also announced on Sunday that it had suspended Delta Chi fraternity.

The school declined to say whether Oakes was a member. His roommate recalled in a television station interview how Oakes had received a bid to join. VCU police also are assisting with the investigation.

