PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A shooting occurred on I-64 in Portsmouth, according to Virginia State Police.

The incident occurred on Monday, April 3 just before 2:30 a.m. on Victory Boulevard, according to police.

Around 7 a.m., police said agents were on the scene investigating the shooting.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear. Police did not say if anyone was injured.

