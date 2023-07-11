Watch Now
News

Actions

Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach Police FILE
News 3
FILE
Virginia Beach Police FILE
Posted at 11:16 PM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 23:16:02-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating a deadly crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian Monday night.

It happened in the area of Diamond Springs Road and Tierra Roja Drive which is just south of U.S. Highway 13, police said.

Officials were asking people to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV