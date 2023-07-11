Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating a deadly crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian Monday night.

It happened in the area of Diamond Springs Road and Tierra Roja Drive which is just south of U.S. Highway 13, police said.

VBPD is investigating a fatal traffic accident involving a pedestrian at Tierra Roja Dr/Diamond Springs Rd. There is a heavy police presence. Please avoid the area/find alternative routes. No further information available at this time. pic.twitter.com/i1ksfNbQHK — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) July 11, 2023

Officials were asking people to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately released.