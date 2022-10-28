Police investigating fatal hit and run crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a man was killed from a hit-and-run near Oakcrest Drive and E. Pembroke Avenue late Thursday night.

When officers arrived on the scene, an injured adult male was found in the roadway. He was then taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His identity is being withheld until his next-of-kin is informed.

Authorities said the victim was hit by an unknown vehicle. The driver fled the scene prior to the police’s arrival.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Those with information can also submit an anonymous tip on P3Tips.com.