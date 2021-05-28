Police investigating fatal shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 6600 block of Paul Jones Lane Thursday night.
The call came in around 9:23 p.m.
Police say a man was pronounced dead on scene.
There is no further information.
If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.
#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a shooting in the 6600 block of Paul Jones Lane. A male has been pronounced deceased on-scene. Call came in around 9:23 p.m. Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/aHLEUmP4vO— Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) May 28, 2021