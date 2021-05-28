Watch
Police investigating fatal shooting in Norfolk

Posted at 10:29 PM, May 27, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 6600 block of Paul Jones Lane Thursday night.

The call came in around 9:23 p.m.

Police say a man was pronounced dead on scene.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

