Police investigating homicide after man found shot to death inside Norfolk hotel room

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a hotel room at the Quality Suites Lake Wright Thursday morning.

The call came in around 9:05 a.m.

Police say the man had been shot to death. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

There is no further information.

