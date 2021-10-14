Watch
News

Actions

Police investigating homicide after man found shot to death inside Norfolk hotel room

items.[0].image.alt
Norfolk Police
Norfolk police union pres. estimates over 100 vacancies within department
Posted at 4:00 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 16:00:45-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a hotel room at the Quality Suites Lake Wright Thursday morning.

The call came in around 9:05 a.m.

Police say the man had been shot to death. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections