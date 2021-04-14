Police investigating homicide at Hampton apartment complex; person detained for questioning

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a homicide in the first block of Triple Crown Court Wednesday evening.

The call came in at 5:02 p.m. This happened at the Magruder Run Apartments.

Police say one man was pronounced dead on scene.

Another person was detained for questioning.

There is no further information.

