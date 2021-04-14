Watch
News

Actions

Police investigating homicide at Hampton apartment complex; person detained for questioning

items.[0].image.alt
Hampton Police Division
HP Triple Crown Court homicide (April 14).jpg
Posted at 6:32 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 18:32:41-04

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a homicide in the first block of Triple Crown Court Wednesday evening.

The call came in at 5:02 p.m. This happened at the Magruder Run Apartments.

Police say one man was pronounced dead on scene.

Another person was detained for questioning.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education