SMITHFIELD, Va. - Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death on Monday.

The Isle of Wight 9-1-1 communications center got a call around 1:30 p.m., Monday about an unresponsive male at a home in the 13000 block of Bethany Church Rd.

When officers arrived they found a male deceased in the home. Police said at this time, the Medical Examiner is on scene and investigators are working to gather additional information.

There are no further details at this time.