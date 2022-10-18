Watch Now
News

Actions

Police investigating shooting on Teach Street in Hampton

Hampton Police Car FILE
News 3
FILE
Hampton Police Car FILE
Posted at 8:04 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 20:04:44-04

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Monday night.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Teach Street. When they got to the scene, they said they found a man had been shot while he was walking down the street. He went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There's no word on what exactly led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: ACS holds Peninsula walk, Southside next week