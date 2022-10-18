Police investigating shooting on Teach Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Monday night.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Teach Street. When they got to the scene, they said they found a man had been shot while he was walking down the street. He went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There's no word on what exactly led up to the shooting.

Officers are on scene of a shooting investigation in the area of Jamestown Ave and Teach St. One male victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Call came in at 5:30 p.m. Press release to follow. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) October 17, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.