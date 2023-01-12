Watch Now
Police investigating shots fired report at ODU student recreation center

Posted at 8:37 PM, Jan 11, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — An investigation is underway after a report of shots fired at Old Dominion University, a university spokesperson confirmed to News 3 Wednesday night.

The spokesperson said it happened at the student recreation center, and officials asked students, faculty and staff to stay away from the area while police investigate.

There are no injuries reported at this time, campus officials said. There is no active threat to campus.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-683-4000. 

