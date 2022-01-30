Police investigating string of carjackings involving ride share, delivery drivers in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a string of carjackings in the city.

The incidents happened near Peach Street, the intersection of High and Godwin Streets and Naval Avenue.

Police say all three victims were ride service and delivery drivers. Authorities are urging people who work for these services to be aware of their surroundings while on the job.

There is no word on whether there were any injuries.

If you know anything about these incidents, you're asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

