Police investigating suspicious death after person found dead at Virginia Beach apartment complex

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - ​Virginia Beach Police are investigating after one person was found dead at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Forest Lake Drive Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the Belmont at Providence Apartments at 4:53 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found the male victim who was pronounced dead.

This incident is being investigated as a suspicious death.

News 3 sent a photographer to the scene, where one small bit of crime scene tape is blocking the stairs to one of the buildings.

We spoke to 12 people. While no one wanted to go on camera, everyone told us this is normally a quiet area. One resident said police normally come through the complex patrolling every so often but said this is "really a surprise to see this many cops out here."

Detectives are still working to find out what happened.

