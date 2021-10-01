Watch
Police investigating suspicious package at Portsmouth Wawa

Police lights
Posted at 3:56 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 15:56:51-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are working with the Portsmouth Fire Department and Virginia State Police as they investigate a suspicious package at the Wawa located near the 1200 block of Frederick Boulevard Friday afternoon.

People are asked to stay out of the area for the next two hours.

There is no further information.

