Police investigating suspicious package at Portsmouth Wawa

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are working with the Portsmouth Fire Department and Virginia State Police as they investigate a suspicious package at the Wawa located near the 1200 block of Frederick Boulevard Friday afternoon.

People are asked to stay out of the area for the next two hours.

There is no further information.

The PPD is working with Portsmouth Fire Department & State Police on a suspicious package incident at the Wawa located near the 1200 block of Frederick Blvd. We ask that everyone please stay out of the area for the next two hours. More to follow when information is available. pic.twitter.com/T6sPpz7lkc — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) October 1, 2021

Stay with News 3 for updates.