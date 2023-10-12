Police issue Critically Missing Adult alert for Hampton woman

HAMPTON, Va. - Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult alert for a woman missing out of Hampton, early Thursday morning.

According to Hampton Police, Pierre Louise Armour-Barnum, 62, was last seen just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday near Jefferson Avenue and Mercury Boulevard. The VSP release says Armour-Barnum's disappearance "poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined the investigating agency."

The Critically Missing Adult alert — also known as an "Ashanti Alert" — was issued just after 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Armour-Barnum is described as a Black woman, who is 5'7" and 130 lbs. She is possibly wearing gray leggings, a dark long-sleeve shirt, black tennis shoes and black-framed glasses.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Armour-Barnum's whereabouts is asked to call Hampton Police right away at (757) 727-6111.